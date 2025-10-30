UBS Maintains Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. - Limited Partnership (BEP) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 30, 2025, UBS maintained coverage of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. - Limited Partnership (NYSE:BEP) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.34% Downside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. - Limited Partnership is $20.71/share. The forecasts range from a low of $14.49 to a high of $24.86. The average price target represents a decrease of 31.34% from its latest reported closing price of $30.16 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. - Limited Partnership is 6,168MM, a decrease of 0.10%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.52.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 255 funds or institutions reporting positions in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. - Limited Partnership. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BEP is 0.28%, an increase of 8.72%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 39.85% to 108,470K shares. The put/call ratio of BEP is 0.28, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 17,298K shares representing 6.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,840K shares , representing an increase of 2.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BEP by 86.46% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 9,473K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,302K shares , representing an increase of 12.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BEP by 34.28% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 8,713K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,344K shares , representing an increase of 4.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BEP by 45.46% over the last quarter.

PMBMX - MidCap Fund (f holds 7,902K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,549K shares , representing an increase of 4.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BEP by 13.17% over the last quarter.

Bank Of Montreal holds 6,551K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,502K shares , representing an increase of 0.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BEP by 75.83% over the last quarter.

