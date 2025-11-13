UBS Maintains Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 13, 2025, UBS maintained coverage of Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.51% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Broadridge Financial Solutions is $283.17/share. The forecasts range from a low of $242.40 to a high of $320.25. The average price target represents an increase of 25.51% from its latest reported closing price of $225.61 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Broadridge Financial Solutions is 6,848MM, a decrease of 2.94%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.01.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,879 funds or institutions reporting positions in Broadridge Financial Solutions. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 0.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BR is 0.25%, an increase of 5.72%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.25% to 122,632K shares. The put/call ratio of BR is 3.07, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,779K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,690K shares , representing an increase of 2.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BR by 8.41% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 3,532K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,560K shares , representing a decrease of 0.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BR by 8.57% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,342K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,292K shares , representing an increase of 1.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BR by 51.90% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,334K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,252K shares , representing an increase of 2.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BR by 8.70% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 3,106K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,085K shares , representing an increase of 0.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BR by 68.69% over the last quarter.

