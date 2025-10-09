UBS Maintains Bright Horizons Family Solutions (BFAM) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 9, 2025, UBS maintained coverage of Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 41.28% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Bright Horizons Family Solutions is $137.00/share. The forecasts range from a low of $105.04 to a high of $156.45. The average price target represents an increase of 41.28% from its latest reported closing price of $96.97 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Bright Horizons Family Solutions is 2,533MM, a decrease of 9.22%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.75.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 825 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bright Horizons Family Solutions. This is an increase of 24 owner(s) or 3.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BFAM is 0.24%, an increase of 11.24%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.48% to 75,551K shares. The put/call ratio of BFAM is 0.45, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 3,714K shares representing 6.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,392K shares , representing a decrease of 18.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BFAM by 26.32% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 3,170K shares representing 5.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,200K shares , representing a decrease of 0.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BFAM by 6.03% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 2,466K shares representing 4.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,589K shares , representing a decrease of 4.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BFAM by 11.53% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,227K shares representing 3.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,965K shares , representing a decrease of 78.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BFAM by 47.84% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,845K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,834K shares , representing an increase of 0.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BFAM by 12.66% over the last quarter.

