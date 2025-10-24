UBS Maintains Boston Beer (SAM) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 24, 2025, UBS maintained coverage of Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.54% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Boston Beer is $244.44/share. The forecasts range from a low of $188.87 to a high of $342.30. The average price target represents an increase of 5.54% from its latest reported closing price of $231.60 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Boston Beer is 2,321MM, an increase of 17.13%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 22.38.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 718 funds or institutions reporting positions in Boston Beer. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 1.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SAM is 0.10%, an increase of 15.48%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.99% to 9,094K shares. The put/call ratio of SAM is 0.61, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 268K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 280K shares , representing a decrease of 4.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAM by 27.87% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 268K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 261K shares , representing an increase of 2.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAM by 26.94% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 239K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 178K shares , representing an increase of 25.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAM by 6.66% over the last quarter.

Fisher Asset Management holds 232K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 232K shares , representing an increase of 0.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAM by 26.73% over the last quarter.

Cooper Creek Partners Management holds 227K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 291K shares , representing a decrease of 28.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAM by 36.86% over the last quarter.

