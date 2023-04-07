UBS Maintains Boston Beer (SAM) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2023, UBS maintained coverage of Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.82% Downside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Boston Beer is $313.45. The forecasts range from a low of $227.25 to a high of $394.80. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.82% from its latest reported closing price of $319.27.

The projected annual revenue for Boston Beer is $2,148MM, an increase of 2.76%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $11.73.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Armstrong Advisory Group holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

XJH - iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing a decrease of 0.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAM by 8.05% over the last quarter.

AVUS - Avantis U.S. Equity ETF holds 1K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 41.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAM by 49.41% over the last quarter.

Cetera Investment Advisers holds 1K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

State of Tennessee, Treasury Department holds 2K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 717 funds or institutions reporting positions in Boston Beer. This is an increase of 29 owner(s) or 4.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SAM is 0.18%, an increase of 5.60%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.05% to 9,519K shares. The put/call ratio of SAM is 1.07, indicating a bearish outlook.

Boston Beer Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Boston Beer Company is an American brewery founded in 1984. Their first brand of beer was named Samuel Adams after Founding Father Samuel Adams, an American revolutionary patriot. Since its founding, Boston Beer has started several other brands, and in 2019 completed a merger with Dogfish Head Brewery. The Boston Beer Company is the fourth largest brewer in the United States with products available throughout the United States and internationally.

