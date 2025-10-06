UBS Maintains BorgWarner (BWA) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 6, 2025, UBS maintained coverage of BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.50% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for BorgWarner is $45.53/share. The forecasts range from a low of $37.37 to a high of $56.70. The average price target represents an increase of 2.50% from its latest reported closing price of $44.42 / share.

The projected annual revenue for BorgWarner is 18,773MM, an increase of 33.70%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.51.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,167 funds or institutions reporting positions in BorgWarner. This is an decrease of 97 owner(s) or 7.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BWA is 0.24%, an increase of 17.09%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.31% to 276,979K shares. The put/call ratio of BWA is 0.43, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 13,087K shares representing 6.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,515K shares , representing a decrease of 3.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BWA by 12.19% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 7,965K shares representing 3.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,603K shares , representing a decrease of 20.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BWA by 78.85% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,048K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,900K shares , representing an increase of 2.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BWA by 6.50% over the last quarter.

OAKMX - Oakmark Fund Investor Class holds 6,620K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 5,771K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,889K shares , representing a decrease of 2.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BWA by 11.69% over the last quarter.

