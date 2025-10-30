UBS Maintains Boot Barn Holdings (BOOT) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 30, 2025, UBS maintained coverage of Boot Barn Holdings (NYSE:BOOT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.02% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Boot Barn Holdings is $219.22/share. The forecasts range from a low of $166.65 to a high of $277.20. The average price target represents an increase of 18.02% from its latest reported closing price of $185.75 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Boot Barn Holdings is 2,031MM, a decrease of 1.95%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.38.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 869 funds or institutions reporting positions in Boot Barn Holdings. This is an increase of 54 owner(s) or 6.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BOOT is 0.32%, an increase of 0.89%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.56% to 46,996K shares. The put/call ratio of BOOT is 0.49, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,822K shares representing 5.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,891K shares , representing a decrease of 3.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BOOT by 35.21% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,424K shares representing 4.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,219K shares , representing an increase of 14.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BOOT by 55.96% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 986K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 959K shares , representing an increase of 2.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BOOT by 29.73% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 763K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 786K shares , representing a decrease of 2.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BOOT by 38.75% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 749K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 764K shares , representing a decrease of 1.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BOOT by 29.96% over the last quarter.

