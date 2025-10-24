UBS Maintains Booking Holdings (BKNG) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 24, 2025, UBS maintained coverage of Booking Holdings (NasdaqGS:BKNG) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.21% Upside

As of September 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Booking Holdings is $6,173.99/share. The forecasts range from a low of $4,964.81 to a high of $7,578.90. The average price target represents an increase of 20.21% from its latest reported closing price of $5,136.01 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Booking Holdings is 22,726MM, a decrease of 9.19%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 183.05.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,278 funds or institutions reporting positions in Booking Holdings. This is an increase of 75 owner(s) or 2.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BKNG is 0.66%, an increase of 4.36%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.04% to 35,371K shares. The put/call ratio of BKNG is 0.80, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 1,072K shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,023K shares , representing an increase of 4.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BKNG by 17.94% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,046K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,037K shares , representing an increase of 0.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BKNG by 13.14% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 923K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 920K shares , representing an increase of 0.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BKNG by 12.11% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 877K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 865K shares , representing an increase of 1.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BKNG by 17.08% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 866K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 927K shares , representing a decrease of 7.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BKNG by 5.25% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.