UBS Maintains Best Buy (BBY) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 26, 2025, UBS maintained coverage of Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.59% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Best Buy is $83.32/share. The forecasts range from a low of $60.60 to a high of $101.85. The average price target represents an increase of 4.59% from its latest reported closing price of $79.66 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Best Buy is 46,500MM, an increase of 11.18%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.74, a decrease of 12.33% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,670 funds or institutions reporting positions in Best Buy. This is an increase of 25 owner(s) or 1.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BBY is 0.14%, an increase of 8.30%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.50% to 210,524K shares. The put/call ratio of BBY is 1.09, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 7,292K shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,039K shares , representing an increase of 3.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBY by 14.67% over the last quarter.

Aqr Capital Management holds 6,998K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,502K shares , representing an increase of 49.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBY by 52.68% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,122K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,068K shares , representing an increase of 0.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBY by 17.92% over the last quarter.

SCHD - Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF holds 5,583K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,168K shares , representing an increase of 7.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBY by 17.82% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,468K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,405K shares , representing an increase of 1.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBY by 18.03% over the last quarter.

