UBS Maintains Banco Santander-Chile - Depositary Receipt (BSAC) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 10, 2025, UBS maintained coverage of Banco Santander-Chile - Depositary Receipt (NYSE:BSAC) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.29% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Banco Santander-Chile - Depositary Receipt is $30.29/share. The forecasts range from a low of $29.98 to a high of $31.19. The average price target represents an increase of 1.29% from its latest reported closing price of $29.90 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Banco Santander-Chile - Depositary Receipt is 2,750,345MM, an increase of 17.50%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.37.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 182 funds or institutions reporting positions in Banco Santander-Chile - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 7.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BSAC is 0.18%, an increase of 13.35%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.81% to 25,686K shares. The put/call ratio of BSAC is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Franklin Resources holds 3,127K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,175K shares , representing a decrease of 1.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BSAC by 0.38% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 3,113K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,096K shares , representing an increase of 0.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BSAC by 89.77% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 1,897K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,228K shares , representing a decrease of 17.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BSAC by 13.62% over the last quarter.

EMGAX - Wells Fargo Emerging Markets Equity Fund holds 1,060K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,090K shares , representing a decrease of 2.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BSAC by 13.92% over the last quarter.

TT International Asset Management holds 932K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

