UBS Maintains Baker Hughes (BKR) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 12, 2025, UBS maintained coverage of Baker Hughes (NasdaqGS:BKR) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.68% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Baker Hughes is $53.74/share. The forecasts range from a low of $40.40 to a high of $61.95. The average price target represents an increase of 14.68% from its latest reported closing price of $46.86 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Baker Hughes is 28,444MM, an increase of 2.65%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.32.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,917 funds or institutions reporting positions in Baker Hughes. This is an increase of 36 owner(s) or 1.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BKR is 0.34%, an increase of 4.32%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.39% to 1,167,021K shares. The put/call ratio of BKR is 0.84, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 102,972K shares representing 10.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 110,931K shares , representing a decrease of 7.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKR by 88.58% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 47,546K shares representing 4.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 44,393K shares , representing an increase of 6.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BKR by 27.90% over the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 44,053K shares representing 4.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 44,583K shares , representing a decrease of 1.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BKR by 20.58% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 32,963K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 31,856K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,292K shares , representing an increase of 1.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKR by 20.77% over the last quarter.

