UBS Maintains Baidu Inc - ADR (BIDU) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 21, 2023, UBS maintained coverage of Baidu Inc - ADR (NASDAQ:BIDU) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 45.12% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Baidu Inc - ADR is $184.94. The forecasts range from a low of $102.01 to a high of $245.70. The average price target represents an increase of 45.12% from its latest reported closing price of $127.44.

The projected annual revenue for Baidu Inc - ADR is $140,517MM, an increase of 13.62%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $66.94.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Asset Management One Co. holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 12.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BIDU by 6.72% over the last quarter.

Cubist Systematic Strategies holds 134K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 99K shares, representing an increase of 25.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BIDU by 36.35% over the last quarter.

Quaker Capital Investments holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

KOMP - SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF holds 37K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23K shares, representing an increase of 37.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BIDU by 53.95% over the last quarter.

HERIX - Hartford Emerging Markets Equity Fund Class I holds 10K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing an increase of 25.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BIDU by 108.00% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 759 funds or institutions reporting positions in Baidu Inc - ADR. This is a decrease of 52 owner(s) or 6.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BIDU is 0.61%, an increase of 8.29%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.12% to 106,365K shares. The put/call ratio of BIDU is 0.69, indicating a bullish outlook.

Baidu Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 2000, Baidu's mission is to make the complicated world simpler through technology. Baidu is a leading AI company with strong Internet foundation.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

