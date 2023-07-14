UBS Maintains Assured Guaranty (AGO) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 13, 2023, UBS maintained coverage of Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.53% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Assured Guaranty is 76.24. The forecasts range from a low of 65.65 to a high of $88.20. The average price target represents an increase of 33.53% from its latest reported closing price of 57.10.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Assured Guaranty is 550MM, a decrease of 19.92%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.03.

Assured Guaranty Declares $0.28 Dividend

On May 3, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share ($1.12 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 17, 2023 received the payment on May 31, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.28 per share.

At the current share price of $57.10 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.96%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.97%, the lowest has been 1.43%, and the highest has been 4.17%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.57 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.02 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.48. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.40%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 633 funds or institutions reporting positions in Assured Guaranty. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 2.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AGO is 0.19%, a decrease of 1.04%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.03% to 63,480K shares. The put/call ratio of AGO is 0.33, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Putnam Investments holds 5,431K shares representing 9.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,943K shares, representing a decrease of 9.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGO by 45.50% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 5,355K shares representing 9.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,393K shares, representing a decrease of 0.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGO by 88.82% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,368K shares representing 7.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,443K shares, representing a decrease of 1.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGO by 22.88% over the last quarter.

PEYAX - PUTNAM EQUITY INCOME FUND Shares holds 2,940K shares representing 4.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,025K shares, representing a decrease of 2.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGO by 16.39% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,763K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,732K shares, representing an increase of 1.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGO by 24.12% over the last quarter.

Assured Guaranty Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Assured Guaranty is the leading provider of financial guaranty insurance. The company guarantees timely payment of scheduled principal and interest when due on municipal, public infrastructure and structured financings. Assured also provides institutional asset management services.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.