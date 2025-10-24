UBS Maintains ASGN (ASGN) Sell Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 23, 2025, UBS maintained coverage of ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) with a Sell recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.80% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for ASGN is $58.65/share. The forecasts range from a low of $44.44 to a high of $78.75. The average price target represents an increase of 31.80% from its latest reported closing price of $44.50 / share.

The projected annual revenue for ASGN is 5,175MM, an increase of 29.85%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.97.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 682 funds or institutions reporting positions in ASGN. This is an decrease of 40 owner(s) or 5.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASGN is 0.13%, an increase of 12.82%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.00% to 56,784K shares. The put/call ratio of ASGN is 1.83, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Macquarie Group holds 1,504K shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,189K shares , representing a decrease of 45.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASGN by 46.20% over the last quarter.

Bamco holds 1,447K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,417K shares , representing an increase of 2.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASGN by 25.33% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,425K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,441K shares , representing a decrease of 1.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASGN by 26.12% over the last quarter.

BSCFX - BARON SMALL CAP FUND holds 1,375K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,367K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,337K shares , representing an increase of 2.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASGN by 27.74% over the last quarter.

