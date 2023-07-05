UBS Maintains ASGN (ASGN) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 5, 2023, UBS maintained coverage of ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.84% Upside

As of June 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for ASGN is 80.58. The forecasts range from a low of 60.60 to a high of $107.10. The average price target represents an increase of 6.84% from its latest reported closing price of 75.42.

The projected annual revenue for ASGN is 4,859MM, an increase of 5.20%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.88.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 707 funds or institutions reporting positions in ASGN. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 0.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASGN is 0.22%, a decrease of 13.64%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.71% to 57,388K shares. The put/call ratio of ASGN is 1.62, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bamco holds 2,131K shares representing 4.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,044K shares, representing an increase of 4.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASGN by 5.42% over the last quarter.

BSCFX - BARON SMALL CAP FUND holds 1,750K shares representing 3.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 1,642K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,252K shares, representing a decrease of 37.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASGN by 25.86% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,539K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,541K shares, representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASGN by 2.99% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,478K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,446K shares, representing an increase of 2.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASGN by 4.21% over the last quarter.

ASGN Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ECS, a segment of ASGN, delivers advanced solutions in cloud, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), application and IT modernization, science, and engineering. The company solves critical, complex challenges for customers across the U.S. public sector, defense, intelligence, and commercial industries. ECS maintains partnerships with leading cloud, cybersecurity, and AI/ML providers and holds specialized certifications in their technologies. Headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia, ECS has more than 3,000 employees throughout the United States.

