UBS Maintains Armstrong World Industries (AWI) Sell Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 26, 2023, UBS maintained coverage of Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) with a Sell recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.95% Upside

As of July 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Armstrong World Industries is 85.79. The forecasts range from a low of 69.69 to a high of $114.45. The average price target represents an increase of 9.95% from its latest reported closing price of 78.03.

The projected annual revenue for Armstrong World Industries is 1,319MM, an increase of 4.26%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.50.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 570 funds or institutions reporting positions in Armstrong World Industries. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 1.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AWI is 0.26%, an increase of 11.70%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.00% to 57,988K shares. The put/call ratio of AWI is 4.25, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 4,169K shares representing 9.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,951K shares, representing a decrease of 18.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AWI by 16.17% over the last quarter.

London Co Of Virginia holds 2,685K shares representing 5.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,716K shares, representing a decrease of 1.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AWI by 0.57% over the last quarter.

River Road Asset Management holds 2,037K shares representing 4.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,774K shares, representing an increase of 12.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AWI by 19.82% over the last quarter.

Gates Capital Management holds 1,926K shares representing 4.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,967K shares, representing a decrease of 2.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AWI by 14.02% over the last quarter.

Cantillon Capital Management holds 1,886K shares representing 4.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,918K shares, representing a decrease of 1.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AWI by 34.12% over the last quarter.

Armstrong World Industries Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. provides home improvement solutions. The Company offers ceilings, walls, roof deck, and plasterform castings for commercial spaces and homes. Armstrong World Industries serves customers worldwide.

