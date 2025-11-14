UBS Maintains Ares Commercial Real Estate (ACRE) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 14, 2025, UBS maintained coverage of Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.48% Downside

As of November 8, 2025, the average one-year price target for Ares Commercial Real Estate is $4.46/share. The forecasts range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $4.72. The average price target represents a decrease of 9.48% from its latest reported closing price of $4.93 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Ares Commercial Real Estate is 123MM, an increase of 40.34%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.39.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 247 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ares Commercial Real Estate. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 5.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACRE is 0.04%, an increase of 28.57%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.28% to 28,180K shares. The put/call ratio of ACRE is 0.18, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,621K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,351K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,475K shares , representing a decrease of 9.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACRE by 4.74% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,329K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,326K shares , representing an increase of 0.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACRE by 54.17% over the last quarter.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management holds 1,316K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,279K shares , representing an increase of 2.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACRE by 7.31% over the last quarter.

CF Capital holds 1,158K shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

