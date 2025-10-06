UBS Maintains Ardagh Metal Packaging (AMBP) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 6, 2025, UBS maintained coverage of Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.29% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Ardagh Metal Packaging is $4.47/share. The forecasts range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $5.25. The average price target represents an increase of 19.29% from its latest reported closing price of $3.75 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Ardagh Metal Packaging is 5,559MM, an increase of 6.27%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.63.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 261 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ardagh Metal Packaging. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 9.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMBP is 0.30%, an increase of 12.05%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.09% to 125,946K shares. The put/call ratio of AMBP is 0.05, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Canyon Capital Advisors holds 11,239K shares representing 1.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,184K shares , representing a decrease of 8.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMBP by 25.87% over the last quarter.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS holds 10,069K shares representing 1.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,324K shares , representing an increase of 7.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMBP by 16.82% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 6,327K shares representing 1.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,262K shares , representing an increase of 1.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMBP by 69.79% over the last quarter.

Private Management Group holds 5,555K shares representing 0.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,691K shares , representing a decrease of 2.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMBP by 27.20% over the last quarter.

Platinum Equity holds 5,311K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.