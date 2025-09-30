UBS Maintains ArcBest (ARCB) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 30, 2025, UBS maintained coverage of ArcBest (NasdaqGS:ARCB) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.25% Upside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for ArcBest is $90.41/share. The forecasts range from a low of $72.72 to a high of $136.50. The average price target represents an increase of 30.25% from its latest reported closing price of $69.41 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for ArcBest is 5,727MM, an increase of 41.26%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.70.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 631 funds or institutions reporting positions in ArcBest. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARCB is 0.16%, an increase of 12.01%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.81% to 29,987K shares. The put/call ratio of ARCB is 0.60, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alliancebernstein holds 1,600K shares representing 7.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,664K shares , representing a decrease of 66.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARCB by 51.11% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,365K shares representing 6.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,439K shares , representing a decrease of 5.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARCB by 2.60% over the last quarter.

Westwood Holdings Group holds 749K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 869K shares , representing a decrease of 16.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARCB by 7.52% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 746K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 690K shares , representing an increase of 7.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARCB by 4.43% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 705K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 754K shares , representing a decrease of 6.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARCB by 8.96% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.