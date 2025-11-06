UBS Maintains AppLovin (APP) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 6, 2025, UBS maintained coverage of AppLovin (NasdaqGS:APP) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.33% Upside

As of October 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for AppLovin is $666.86/share. The forecasts range from a low of $360.57 to a high of $903.00. The average price target represents an increase of 7.33% from its latest reported closing price of $621.30 / share.

The projected annual revenue for AppLovin is 3,276MM, a decrease of 48.06%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.37.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,273 funds or institutions reporting positions in AppLovin. This is an increase of 289 owner(s) or 14.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to APP is 0.67%, an increase of 6.55%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.65% to 242,072K shares. The put/call ratio of APP is 0.78, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,915K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,818K shares , representing an increase of 1.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APP by 19.35% over the last quarter.

Invesco Qqq Trust, Series 1 holds 6,349K shares representing 2.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,369K shares , representing a decrease of 0.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APP by 10.98% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 6,246K shares representing 2.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,400K shares , representing a decrease of 2.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APP by 30.67% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 5,673K shares representing 1.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,588K shares , representing a decrease of 16.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APP by 4.58% over the last quarter.

Wcm Investment Management holds 4,942K shares representing 1.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,859K shares , representing a decrease of 18.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APP by 64.09% over the last quarter.

