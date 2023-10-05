UBS Maintains Antero Midstream (AM) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 5, 2023, UBS maintained coverage of Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.37% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Antero Midstream is 13.46. The forecasts range from a low of 12.12 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 15.37% from its latest reported closing price of 11.67.

The projected annual revenue for Antero Midstream is 1,052MM, a decrease of 0.85%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.80.

Antero Midstream Declares $0.22 Dividend

On July 12, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share ($0.90 annualized). Shareholders of record as of July 26, 2023 received the payment on August 9, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.22 per share.

At the current share price of $11.67 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 7.71%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 16.02%, the lowest has been 5.07%, and the highest has been 86.24%. The standard deviation of yields is 13.08 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.64 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.27. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.27%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 693 funds or institutions reporting positions in Antero Midstream. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 2.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AM is 0.26%, an increase of 5.14%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.50% to 315,006K shares. The put/call ratio of AM is 0.20, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Invesco holds 33,399K shares representing 6.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,317K shares, representing an increase of 0.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AM by 1,025.48% over the last quarter.

MLPRX - Invesco Oppenheimer SteelPath MLP Income Fund Class C holds 24,294K shares representing 5.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,794K shares, representing an increase of 2.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AM by 2.61% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,745K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,595K shares, representing an increase of 10.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AM by 14.26% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 10,185K shares representing 2.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,333K shares, representing a decrease of 1.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AM by 4.41% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,668K shares representing 1.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,141K shares, representing an increase of 6.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AM by 12.02% over the last quarter.

Antero Midstream Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Antero Midstream Corporation is a Delaware corporation that owns, operates and develops midstream gathering, compression, processing and fractionation assets located in West Virginia and Ohio, as well as integrated water assets that primarily service Antero Resources Corporation's properties.

