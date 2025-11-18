UBS Maintains Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (AOMR) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 18, 2025, UBS maintained coverage of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (NYSE:AOMR) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.09% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Angel Oak Mortgage REIT is $11.83/share. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $14.18. The average price target represents an increase of 33.09% from its latest reported closing price of $8.89 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Angel Oak Mortgage REIT is 55MM, an increase of 59.86%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.93.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 174 funds or institutions reporting positions in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT. This is an decrease of 8 owner(s) or 4.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AOMR is 0.06%, an increase of 2.03%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.37% to 19,320K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Davidson Kempner Capital Management holds 4,134K shares representing 16.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,729K shares , representing a decrease of 14.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AOMR by 11.43% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 1,509K shares representing 6.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 423K shares , representing an increase of 71.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AOMR by 143.39% over the last quarter.

Masters Capital Management holds 1,000K shares representing 4.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 538K shares representing 2.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 526K shares , representing an increase of 2.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AOMR by 9.81% over the last quarter.

CF Capital holds 389K shares representing 1.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 200K shares , representing an increase of 48.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AOMR by 6.92% over the last quarter.

