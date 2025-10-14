Stocks
UBS Maintains Amrize (AMRZ) Neutral Recommendation

October 14, 2025 — 08:04 pm EDT

October 14, 2025

Fintel reports that on October 14, 2025, UBS maintained coverage of Amrize (NYSE:AMRZ) with a Neutral recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 231 funds or institutions reporting positions in Amrize. This is an increase of 227 owner(s) or 5,675.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMRZ is 0.38%, an increase of 453.60%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 370,872.31% to 172,057K shares. AMRZ / Amrize AG Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of AMRZ is 0.25, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

UBS Group holds 15,454K shares.

Norges Bank holds 13,445K shares.

Dodge & Cox holds 12,471K shares.

Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 12,344K shares.

Zurcher Kantonalbank holds 9,097K shares.

