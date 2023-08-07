UBS Maintains Amphenol - (APH) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 7, 2023, UBS maintained coverage of Amphenol - (NYSE:APH) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.51% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Amphenol - is 92.98. The forecasts range from a low of 70.70 to a high of $108.15. The average price target represents an increase of 6.51% from its latest reported closing price of 87.30.

The projected annual revenue for Amphenol - is 12,932MM, an increase of 2.94%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.08.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1842 funds or institutions reporting positions in Amphenol -. This is an increase of 27 owner(s) or 1.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to APH is 0.42%, a decrease of 2.28%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.21% to 632,914K shares. The put/call ratio of APH is 1.22, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank of New York Mellon holds 22,245K shares representing 3.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,785K shares, representing a decrease of 6.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APH by 89.75% over the last quarter.

FCNTX - Fidelity Contrafund holds 21,302K shares representing 3.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,447K shares, representing a decrease of 0.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APH by 1.02% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 18,420K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,101K shares, representing an increase of 1.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APH by 0.85% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 14,906K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,150K shares, representing an increase of 5.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APH by 4.48% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 14,693K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,676K shares, representing an increase of 0.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APH by 0.01% over the last quarter.

Amphenol Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Amphenol Corporation is one of the world's largest designers, manufacturers and marketers of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors and interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. Amphenol designs, manufactures and assembles its products at facilities in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Australia and Africa and sells its products through its own global sales force, independent representatives and a global network of electronics distributors. Amphenol has a diversified presence as a leader in high-growth areas of the interconnect market including: Automotive, Broadband Communications, Commercial Aerospace, Industrial, Information Technology and Data Communications, Military, Mobile Devices and Mobile Networks.

