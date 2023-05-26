UBS Maintains Amerisource Bergen (ABC) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 26, 2023, UBS maintained coverage of Amerisource Bergen (NYSE:ABC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.22% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Amerisource Bergen is 190.96. The forecasts range from a low of 173.72 to a high of $217.35. The average price target represents an increase of 12.22% from its latest reported closing price of 170.17.

The projected annual revenue for Amerisource Bergen is 254,287MM, an increase of 2.72%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 11.60.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1850 funds or institutions reporting positions in Amerisource Bergen. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 0.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ABC is 0.35%, an increase of 11.99%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.45% to 178,530K shares. The put/call ratio of ABC is 0.95, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 10,257K shares representing 5.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,171K shares, representing an increase of 59.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABC by 121.10% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 7,002K shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,503K shares, representing an increase of 7.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABC by 3.86% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 5,011K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,201K shares, representing a decrease of 3.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABC by 63.09% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,999K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,637K shares, representing an increase of 7.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABC by 21.90% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,831K shares representing 1.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,585K shares, representing an increase of 6.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABC by 20.17% over the last quarter.

Amerisource Bergen Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

AmerisourceBergen provides pharmaceutical products, value-driving services and business solutions that improve access to care. Tens of thousands of healthcare providers, veterinary practices and livestock producers trust us as their partner in the pharmaceutical supply chain. Global manufacturers depend on us for services that drive commercial success for their products. Through our daily work-and powered by our 22,000 associates-we are united in our responsibility to create healthier futures. AmerisourceBergen is ranked #10 on the Fortune 500, with more than $185 billion in annual revenue. The company is headquartered in Valley Forge, Pa. and has a presence in 50+ countries.

