UBS Maintains American Express (AXP) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 7, 2025, UBS maintained coverage of American Express (NYSE:AXP) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.08% Downside

As of September 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for American Express is $327.57/share. The forecasts range from a low of $262.60 to a high of $393.75. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.08% from its latest reported closing price of $327.82 / share.

The projected annual revenue for American Express is 66,633MM, an increase of 5.04%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 13.19.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,928 funds or institutions reporting positions in American Express. This is an increase of 97 owner(s) or 2.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AXP is 0.55%, an increase of 5.06%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.09% to 668,283K shares. The put/call ratio of AXP is 0.50, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Berkshire Hathaway holds 151,611K shares representing 21.79% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 19,043K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,356K shares , representing an increase of 3.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AXP by 10.15% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,769K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,531K shares , representing an increase of 1.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AXP by 7.40% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,710K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,422K shares , representing an increase of 1.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AXP by 7.30% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 14,893K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,026K shares , representing a decrease of 21.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AXP by 7.58% over the last quarter.

