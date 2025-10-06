UBS Maintains American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings (AXL) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 6, 2025, UBS maintained coverage of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings (NYSE:AXL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.08% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings is $6.53/share. The forecasts range from a low of $4.54 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 6.08% from its latest reported closing price of $6.16 / share.

The projected annual revenue for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings is 6,307MM, an increase of 8.12%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.76.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 504 funds or institutions reporting positions in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings. This is an decrease of 11 owner(s) or 2.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AXL is 0.07%, an increase of 28.45%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.33% to 169,177K shares. The put/call ratio of AXL is 0.23, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 7,049K shares representing 5.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,409K shares , representing a decrease of 5.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AXL by 5.45% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 6,238K shares representing 5.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,551K shares , representing an increase of 75.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AXL by 265.89% over the last quarter.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss holds 5,637K shares representing 4.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,653K shares , representing a decrease of 0.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AXL by 7.20% over the last quarter.

Whitebox Advisors holds 5,599K shares representing 4.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,551K shares , representing an increase of 18.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AXL by 1.38% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 4,578K shares representing 3.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,284K shares , representing an increase of 6.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AXL by 5.12% over the last quarter.

