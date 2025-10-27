UBS Maintains Ambiq Micro (AMBQ) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 27, 2025, UBS maintained coverage of Ambiq Micro (NYSE:AMBQ) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 43.53% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Ambiq Micro is $44.62/share. The forecasts range from a low of $40.40 to a high of $50.40. The average price target represents an increase of 43.53% from its latest reported closing price of $31.09 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.57.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

QUASX - AB Small Cap Growth Portfolio holds 232K shares representing 1.27% ownership of the company.

PPNMX - SmallCap Growth Fund I R-3 holds 56K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company.

FRMPX - Nuveen Small Cap Growth Opportunities Fund holds 51K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company.

FRSLX - Nuveen Mid Cap Growth Opportunities Fund holds 38K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company.

EMGRX - Nuveen Small Cap Select Fund holds 35K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.