UBS Maintains Alcoa (AA) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 12, 2025, UBS maintained coverage of Alcoa (NYSE:AA) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.82% Downside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Alcoa is $42.07/share. The forecasts range from a low of $33.33 to a high of $49.35. The average price target represents a decrease of 8.82% from its latest reported closing price of $46.14 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Alcoa is 13,291MM, an increase of 3.29%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.87.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 916 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alcoa. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 1.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AA is 0.18%, an increase of 10.55%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 17.48% to 256,240K shares. The put/call ratio of AA is 0.96, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Mirabella Financial Services Llp holds 40,082K shares representing 15.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 325K shares , representing an increase of 99.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AA by 721.80% over the last quarter.

Eagle Capital Management holds 16,394K shares representing 6.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,447K shares , representing a decrease of 0.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AA by 7.26% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 8,433K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,424K shares , representing an increase of 0.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AA by 8.69% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,341K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,169K shares , representing an increase of 2.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AA by 11.86% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,335K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,460K shares , representing a decrease of 1.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AA by 11.17% over the last quarter.

