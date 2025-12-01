UBS Maintains Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 1, 2025, UBS maintained coverage of Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.54% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Agnico Eagle Mines is $191.90/share. The forecasts range from a low of $98.31 to a high of $242.18. The average price target represents an increase of 11.54% from its latest reported closing price of $172.05 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Agnico Eagle Mines is 6,067MM, a decrease of 42.59%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.01.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,404 funds or institutions reporting positions in Agnico Eagle Mines. This is an increase of 96 owner(s) or 7.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AEM is 0.70%, an increase of 1.48%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.11% to 377,586K shares. The put/call ratio of AEM is 0.65, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 20,766K shares representing 4.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,303K shares , representing an increase of 16.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AEM by 59.45% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 16,065K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,227K shares , representing a decrease of 1.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AEM by 29.38% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 15,985K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,304K shares , representing an increase of 4.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AEM by 34.61% over the last quarter.

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 15,423K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,931K shares , representing a decrease of 3.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AEM by 1.66% over the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 14,163K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,375K shares , representing a decrease of 36.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AEM by 14.97% over the last quarter.

