UBS Maintains AECOM (ACM) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 16, 2023, UBS maintained coverage of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.54% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for AECOM is 102.92. The forecasts range from a low of 94.94 to a high of $110.25. The average price target represents an increase of 29.54% from its latest reported closing price of 79.45.

The projected annual revenue for AECOM is 14,009MM, an increase of 3.46%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.72.

AECOM Declares $0.18 Dividend

On March 1, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share ($0.72 annualized). Shareholders of record as of April 5, 2023 received the payment on April 21, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.18 per share.

At the current share price of $79.45 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.91%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.52%, the lowest has been 0.68%, and the highest has been 2.94%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.60 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.04 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.27. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 960 funds or institutions reporting positions in AECOM. This is an increase of 72 owner(s) or 8.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACM is 0.30%, an increase of 3.22%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.86% to 141,416K shares. The put/call ratio of ACM is 0.76, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Primecap Management holds 16,117K shares representing 11.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,590K shares, representing a decrease of 9.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACM by 13.36% over the last quarter.

Pictet Asset Management holds 5,899K shares representing 4.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,780K shares, representing an increase of 2.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACM by 52.05% over the last quarter.

Starboard Value holds 5,386K shares representing 3.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,974K shares, representing a decrease of 29.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACM by 19.39% over the last quarter.

VHCOX - Vanguard Capital Opportunity Fund Investor Shares holds 4,629K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 4,313K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,081K shares, representing an increase of 5.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACM by 14.58% over the last quarter.

AECOM Background Information

AECOM is built to deliver a better world. AECOM designs, builds, finances and operates critical infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organisations. As a fully integrated firm, AECOM connects knowledge and experience across its global network of experts to help clients solve their most complex challenges. From high-performance buildings and infrastructure, to resilient communities and environments, to stable and secure nations, AECOM's work is transformative, differentiated and vital. A Fortune 500 firm, AECOM had revenue of approximately $20.2 billion during fiscal year 2018.

