UBS Maintains Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 16, 2023, UBS maintained coverage of Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.03% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Advance Auto Parts is 152.47. The forecasts range from a low of 106.05 to a high of $189.00. The average price target represents an increase of 25.03% from its latest reported closing price of 121.95.

The projected annual revenue for Advance Auto Parts is 11,502MM, an increase of 3.11%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 13.56.

Advance Auto Parts Declares $1.50 Dividend

On February 21, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.50 per share ($6.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of April 14, 2023 received the payment on April 28, 2023. Previously, the company paid $1.50 per share.

At the current share price of $121.95 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.92%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.37%, the lowest has been 0.13%, and the highest has been 5.23%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.44 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 2.47 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.71. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 5.00%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1293 funds or institutions reporting positions in Advance Auto Parts. This is a decrease of 53 owner(s) or 3.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AAP is 0.20%, a decrease of 8.16%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.99% to 60,865K shares. The put/call ratio of AAP is 0.90, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 3,269K shares representing 5.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,394K shares, representing a decrease of 3.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AAP by 90.95% over the last quarter.

HLIEX - JPMorgan Equity Income Fund Class I holds 2,451K shares representing 4.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,284K shares, representing an increase of 6.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AAP by 10.17% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,799K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,790K shares, representing an increase of 0.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AAP by 12.72% over the last quarter.

Champlain Investment Partners holds 1,553K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,571K shares, representing a decrease of 1.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AAP by 80,150.76% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,509K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,181K shares, representing an increase of 21.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AAP by 9.53% over the last quarter.

Advance Auto Parts Background Information

Advance Auto Parts, Inc., is a leading automotive aftermarket parts provider that serves both professional installer and do-it-yourself customers. As of October 3, 2020, Advance operated 4,811 stores and 168 Worldpac branches in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The Company also serves 1,269 independently owned Carquest branded stores across these locations in addition to Mexico, the Bahamas, Turks and Caicos and British Virgin Islands.

