UBS Maintains Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 24, 2023, UBS maintained coverage of Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.12% Upside

As of April 23, 2023, the average one-year price target for Acadia Healthcare is 92.43. The forecasts range from a low of 63.63 to a high of $110.25. The average price target represents an increase of 25.12% from its latest reported closing price of 73.87.

The projected annual revenue for Acadia Healthcare is 2,880MM, an increase of 10.33%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.38.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 841 funds or institutions reporting positions in Acadia Healthcare. This is an increase of 29 owner(s) or 3.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACHC is 0.36%, a decrease of 11.09%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.23% to 109,612K shares. The put/call ratio of ACHC is 1.16, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 8,079K shares representing 8.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,732K shares, representing a decrease of 20.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACHC by 16.04% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 4,777K shares representing 5.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,443K shares, representing an increase of 6.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACHC by 6.56% over the last quarter.

RPMGX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Growth Fund holds 4,000K shares representing 4.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,885K shares, representing a decrease of 22.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACHC by 18.34% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 3,636K shares representing 3.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,047K shares, representing a decrease of 11.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACHC by 13.16% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 3,470K shares representing 3.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,296K shares, representing an increase of 5.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACHC by 0.87% over the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Acadia is a leading provider of behavioral healthcare services across the United States. Acadia operates a network of 227 behavioral healthcare facilities with approximately 9,900 beds in 40 states and Puerto Rico. With more than 20,000 employees serving approximately 70,000 patients daily, Acadia is the largest stand-alone behavioral health company in the U.S. Acadia provides behavioral healthcare services to its patients in a variety of settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers and outpatient clinics.

