UBS Maintains 3M (MMM) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 22, 2025, UBS maintained coverage of 3M (NYSE:MMM) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.02% Downside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for 3M is $162.18/share. The forecasts range from a low of $104.46 to a high of $196.35. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.02% from its latest reported closing price of $167.23 / share.

The projected annual revenue for 3M is 35,183MM, an increase of 41.72%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 11.49.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,053 funds or institutions reporting positions in 3M. This is an decrease of 40 owner(s) or 1.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MMM is 0.29%, an increase of 7.78%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.75% to 471,010K shares. The put/call ratio of MMM is 0.69, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 41,308K shares representing 7.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,468K shares , representing an increase of 33.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MMM by 39.61% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 17,304K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,139K shares , representing an increase of 0.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MMM by 6.63% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,276K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,085K shares , representing an increase of 1.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MMM by 6.74% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 11,881K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,843K shares , representing an increase of 0.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MMM by 7.21% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 11,390K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,635K shares , representing a decrease of 10.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MMM by 16.16% over the last quarter.

