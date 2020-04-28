US Markets

UBS lowers Brazil 2020 GDP growth forecast to -5.5% from -2.0%

Contributor
Jamie McGeever Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/AMANDA PEROBELLI

Economists at Swiss bank UBS on Tuesday lowered their outlook for Brazil's economy this year, and are now forecasting gross domestic product to shrink by 5.5% compared with a 2.0% contraction previously.

BRASILIA, April 28 (Reuters) - Economists at Swiss bank UBS on Tuesday lowered their outlook for Brazil's economy this year, and are now forecasting gross domestic product to shrink by 5.5% compared with a 2.0% contraction previously.

That would mark the biggest annual fall in GDP in at least half a century, according to central bank data. UBS economists Tony Volpon and Fabio Ramos said GDP could even fall 10.1% in the most pessimistic scenario of the coronavirus pandemic lasting into next year.

(Reporting by Jamie McGeever Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((jamie.mcgeever@thomsonreuters.com; +55 (0)11 97189 3169; Reuters Messaging: jamie.mcgeever.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular