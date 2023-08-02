UBS lays off Credit Suisse investment bank staff, closes Houston office -source

NEW YORK, Aug 2 (Reuters) - UBS Group UBSG.S is laying off employees from Credit Suisse's investment bank this week in New York, a source familiar with the situation said.

The source declined to specify the scale of layoffs and the specific businesses affected.

On top of the layoffs in New York, UBS has decided to close Credit Suisse's office in Houston, the person added, asking for anonymity to speak freely on the matter.

UBS and Credit Suisse declined to comment.

(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer Editing by Chris Reese)

((tatiana.bautzer@tr.com; Mob: +1-646-2397968; Reuters Messaging: tatiana.bautzer.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.