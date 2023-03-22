UBS invites holders of senior unsecured bail-in notes to tender their notes for cash

March 22 (Reuters) - UBS Group AG UBSG.S announced on Wednesday an invitation for holders of its senior unsecured bail-in notes to tender their notes for cash.

The notes in question, which were issued on March 17, 2023, include the EUR 1.5 billion 4.625% fixed rate notes due March 2028 and the EUR 1.25 billion 4.750% fixed rate notes due March 2032, the statement said.

(Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru)

((Akriti.Sharma@thomsonreuters.com;))

