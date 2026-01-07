UBS Initiates Coverage of Zai Lab Limited - Depositary Receipt (ZLAB) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on January 7, 2026, UBS initiated coverage of Zai Lab Limited - Depositary Receipt (NasdaqGM:ZLAB) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.39% Upside

As of December 21, 2025, the average one-year price target for Zai Lab Limited - Depositary Receipt is $20.82/share. The forecasts range from a low of $18.74 to a high of $24.73. The average price target represents an increase of 14.39% from its latest reported closing price of $18.20 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Zai Lab Limited - Depositary Receipt is 1,770MM, an increase of 300.79%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.92.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 212 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zai Lab Limited - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 28 owner(s) or 11.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZLAB is 0.27%, an increase of 16.28%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 16.32% to 46,245K shares. The put/call ratio of ZLAB is 3.06, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 6,078K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,036K shares , representing an increase of 0.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZLAB by 8.30% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 3,519K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,012K shares , representing a decrease of 14.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZLAB by 21.16% over the last quarter.

NEWFX - NEW WORLD FUND INC holds 3,274K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Rtw Investments holds 2,291K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,537K shares , representing a decrease of 141.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZLAB by 65.30% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 2,083K shares. No change in the last quarter.

