UBS Initiates Coverage of Xylem (XYL) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 13, 2024, UBS initiated coverage of Xylem (NYSE:XYL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.18% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Xylem is $158.32/share. The forecasts range from a low of $136.35 to a high of $180.60. The average price target represents an increase of 24.18% from its latest reported closing price of $127.50 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Xylem is 6,017MM, a decrease of 28.33%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.67.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,739 funds or institutions reporting positions in Xylem. This is an increase of 65 owner(s) or 3.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XYL is -0.65%, an increase of 5.11%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.39% to 228,571K shares. The put/call ratio of XYL is 0.75, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Aristotle Capital Management holds 8,595K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,952K shares , representing a decrease of 4.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XYL by 2.86% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,563K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,589K shares , representing a decrease of 0.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XYL by 2.68% over the last quarter.

Pictet Asset Management Holding holds 6,455K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,466K shares , representing a decrease of 15.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XYL by 4.47% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,075K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,888K shares , representing an increase of 3.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XYL by 2.81% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 5,614K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,465K shares , representing an increase of 2.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XYL by 46.58% over the last quarter.

Xylem Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Xylem (XYL) is a leading global water technology company committed to solving critical water and infrastructure challenges with technological innovation. The Company has more than 16,000 diverse employees that delivered revenue of $5.25 billion in 2019. The Company is creating a more sustainable world by enabling its customers to optimize water and resource management, and helping communities in more than 150 countries become water-secure.

