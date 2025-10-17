UBS Initiates Coverage of Xponential Fitness (XPOF) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 17, 2025, UBS initiated coverage of Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 77.68% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Xponential Fitness is $12.58/share. The forecasts range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $22.05. The average price target represents an increase of 77.68% from its latest reported closing price of $7.08 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Xponential Fitness is 375MM, an increase of 18.31%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.95.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 225 funds or institutions reporting positions in Xponential Fitness. This is an decrease of 14 owner(s) or 5.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XPOF is 0.11%, an increase of 42.41%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.31% to 28,921K shares. The put/call ratio of XPOF is 0.13, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Voss Capital holds 3,000K shares representing 8.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,950K shares , representing an increase of 1.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XPOF by 17.85% over the last quarter.

MSD Partners holds 1,655K shares representing 4.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,655K shares , representing an increase of 0.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XPOF by 29.74% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 1,465K shares representing 4.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 1,354K shares representing 3.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,738K shares , representing a decrease of 28.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XPOF by 88.17% over the last quarter.

Nomura Holdings holds 1,298K shares representing 3.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 34K shares , representing an increase of 97.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XPOF by 2,738.19% over the last quarter.

