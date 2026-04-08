UBS Initiates Coverage of WillScot Holdings (WSC) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 8, 2026, UBS initiated coverage of WillScot Holdings (NasdaqCM:WSC) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.01% Upside

As of March 28, 2026, the average one-year price target for WillScot Holdings is $25.45/share. The forecasts range from a low of $22.22 to a high of $34.65. The average price target represents an increase of 35.01% from its latest reported closing price of $18.85 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for WillScot Holdings is 2,894MM, an increase of 26.85%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.55.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 340 funds or institutions reporting positions in WillScot Holdings. This is an decrease of 459 owner(s) or 57.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WSC is 0.15%, an increase of 37.68%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 16.38% to 204,889K shares. The put/call ratio of WSC is 0.82, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 10,209K shares representing 5.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,086K shares , representing an increase of 10.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WSC by 5.01% over the last quarter.

Turtle Creek Asset Management holds 6,184K shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,730K shares , representing a decrease of 41.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WSC by 7.87% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 5,490K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,953K shares , representing an increase of 9.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WSC by 4.02% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 5,276K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,752K shares , representing an increase of 47.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WSC by 43.49% over the last quarter.

Coliseum Capital Management holds 5,112K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,994K shares , representing an increase of 41.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WSC by 27.75% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.