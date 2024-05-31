UBS Initiates Coverage of W. P. Carey (WPC) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 31, 2024, UBS initiated coverage of W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.73% Upside

As of May 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for W. P. Carey is 60.97. The forecasts range from a low of 55.55 to a high of $68.25. The average price target represents an increase of 8.73% from its latest reported closing price of 56.08.

The projected annual revenue for W. P. Carey is 1,723MM, an increase of 0.81%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.26.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,171 funds or institutions reporting positions in W. P. Carey. This is an decrease of 11 owner(s) or 0.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WPC is 0.20%, an increase of 10.65%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.43% to 166,972K shares. The put/call ratio of WPC is 0.66, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,640K shares representing 3.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,820K shares , representing a decrease of 2.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WPC by 0.93% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,874K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,856K shares , representing an increase of 0.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WPC by 20.40% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 6,808K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,638K shares , representing an increase of 2.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WPC by 19.61% over the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers holds 6,760K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,291K shares , representing a decrease of 67.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WPC by 46.07% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,750K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,903K shares , representing a decrease of 3.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WPC by 21.23% over the last quarter.

W. P. Carey Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

W. P. Carey is one of the largest diversified net lease REITs, specializing in the acquisition of operationally critical, single-tenant properties in North America and Europe.

