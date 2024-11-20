UBS Initiates Coverage of Viavi Solutions (VIAV) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 19, 2024, UBS initiated coverage of Viavi Solutions (NasdaqGS:VIAV) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.67% Downside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Viavi Solutions is $9.39/share. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $11.55. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.67% from its latest reported closing price of $9.75 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Viavi Solutions is 1,377MM, an increase of 38.99%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.04.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 615 funds or institutions reporting positions in Viavi Solutions. This is an decrease of 8 owner(s) or 1.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VIAV is 0.10%, an increase of 5.36%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.94% to 274,906K shares. The put/call ratio of VIAV is 0.06, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BlackRock holds 34,898K shares representing 15.73% ownership of the company.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 14,436K shares representing 6.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,086K shares , representing a decrease of 4.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VIAV by 24.89% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 13,955K shares representing 6.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,162K shares , representing an increase of 12.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VIAV by 43.24% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 13,799K shares representing 6.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,896K shares , representing a decrease of 0.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VIAV by 82.06% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 12,162K shares representing 5.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,105K shares , representing a decrease of 24.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VIAV by 37.26% over the last quarter.

Viavi Solutions Background Information

VIAVI is a global provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. We help these customers harness the power of instruments, automation, intelligence and virtualization to Command the network. VIAVI is also a leader in light management solutions for 3D sensing, anti-counterfeiting, consumer electronics, industrial, automotive, and defense applications.

