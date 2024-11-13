UBS Initiates Coverage of Vertiv Holdings (VRT) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 13, 2024, UBS initiated coverage of Vertiv Holdings (NYSE:VRT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.48% Downside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Vertiv Holdings is $117.69/share. The forecasts range from a low of $92.24 to a high of $136.53. The average price target represents a decrease of 5.48% from its latest reported closing price of $124.51 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Vertiv Holdings is 6,373MM, a decrease of 15.37%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.38.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,757 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vertiv Holdings. This is an increase of 213 owner(s) or 13.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VRT is 0.50%, an increase of 14.67%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.45% to 403,473K shares. The put/call ratio of VRT is 0.72, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BlackRock holds 37,077K shares representing 9.88% ownership of the company.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 14,899K shares representing 3.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,434K shares , representing a decrease of 10.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VRT by 93.49% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,265K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,419K shares , representing a decrease of 1.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VRT by 1.69% over the last quarter.

Coatue Management holds 9,043K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,245K shares , representing a decrease of 2.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VRT by 2.90% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 8,758K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,621K shares , representing an increase of 1.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VRT by 90.83% over the last quarter.

Vertiv Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Vertiv brings together hardware, software, analytics and ongoing services to ensure its customers' vital applications run continuously, perform optimally and grow with their business needs. As Architects of Continuity™, Vertiv solves the most important challenges facing today's data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial facilities with a portfolio of power, cooling and IT infrastructure solutions and services that extends from the cloud to the edge of the network. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, USA, Vertiv employs approximately 20,000 people and does business in more than 130 countries.

