UBS Initiates Coverage of Veralto (VLTO) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 13, 2024, UBS initiated coverage of Veralto (NYSE:VLTO) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.70% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Veralto is $113.62/share. The forecasts range from a low of $101.00 to a high of $131.25. The average price target represents an increase of 6.70% from its latest reported closing price of $106.49 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Veralto is 5,259MM, an increase of 3.58%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.25.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,822 funds or institutions reporting positions in Veralto. This is an decrease of 12 owner(s) or 0.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VLTO is 0.23%, an increase of 19.74%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.51% to 263,834K shares. The put/call ratio of VLTO is 0.33, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 18,938K shares representing 7.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,676K shares , representing an increase of 1.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VLTO by 2.84% over the last quarter.

PRWCX - T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Fund holds 9,600K shares representing 3.88% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,375K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,355K shares , representing an increase of 0.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VLTO by 1.47% over the last quarter.

Brown Advisory holds 7,058K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,419K shares , representing an increase of 9.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VLTO by 12.70% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,526K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,356K shares , representing an increase of 3.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VLTO by 1.96% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.