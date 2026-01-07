UBS Initiates Coverage of Ventyx Biosciences (VTYX) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on January 7, 2026, UBS initiated coverage of Ventyx Biosciences (NasdaqGS:VTYX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 48.43% Upside

As of December 21, 2025, the average one-year price target for Ventyx Biosciences is $14.92/share. The forecasts range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $22.05. The average price target represents an increase of 48.43% from its latest reported closing price of $10.05 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Ventyx Biosciences is 295MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.92.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 171 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ventyx Biosciences. This is an decrease of 17 owner(s) or 9.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VTYX is 0.04%, an increase of 24.39%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.31% to 44,981K shares. The put/call ratio of VTYX is 0.52, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Affinity Asset Advisors holds 3,924K shares representing 5.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,536K shares , representing a decrease of 15.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VTYX by 19.81% over the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 3,210K shares representing 4.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,895K shares , representing a decrease of 83.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VTYX by 32.55% over the last quarter.

Tang Capital Management holds 3,100K shares representing 4.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 2,316K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,397K shares , representing a decrease of 3.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VTYX by 38.10% over the last quarter.

Vestal Point Capital holds 2,050K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,000K shares , representing an increase of 2.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VTYX by 27.76% over the last quarter.

