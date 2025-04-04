UBS Initiates Coverage of Venture Global (VG) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 4, 2025, UBS initiated coverage of Venture Global (NYSE:VG) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 104.05% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Venture Global is $15.16/share. The forecasts range from a low of $11.11 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 104.05% from its latest reported closing price of $7.43 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.45.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

LGVAX - ClearBridge Value Trust holds 1,600K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company.

KAUAX - Federated Kaufmann Fund Shares holds 1,433K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company.

SINAX - ClearBridge Large Cap Value Fund holds 995K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company.

LCLAX - ClearBridge Select Fund holds 521K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company.

KLCAX - Federated Kaufmann Large Cap Fund Shares holds 378K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company.

