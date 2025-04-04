UBS Initiates Coverage of Venture Global (MUN:DW3) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 4, 2025, UBS initiated coverage of Venture Global (MUN:DW3) with a Buy recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

LGVAX - ClearBridge Value Trust holds 1,600K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company.

KAUAX - Federated Kaufmann Fund Shares holds 1,433K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company.

SINAX - ClearBridge Large Cap Value Fund holds 995K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company.

LCLAX - ClearBridge Select Fund holds 521K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company.

KLCAX - Federated Kaufmann Large Cap Fund Shares holds 378K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.