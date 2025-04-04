Stocks

UBS Initiates Coverage of Venture Global (MUN:DW3) with Buy Recommendation

April 04, 2025 — 05:06 pm EDT

Fintel reports that on April 4, 2025, UBS initiated coverage of Venture Global (MUN:DW3) with a Buy recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DE:DW3 / Venture Global, Inc. Shares Held by Institutions

LGVAX - ClearBridge Value Trust holds 1,600K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company.

KAUAX - Federated Kaufmann Fund Shares holds 1,433K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company.

SINAX - ClearBridge Large Cap Value Fund holds 995K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company.

LCLAX - ClearBridge Select Fund holds 521K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company.

KLCAX - Federated Kaufmann Large Cap Fund Shares holds 378K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company.

