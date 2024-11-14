UBS Initiates Coverage of Vail Resorts (MTN) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 14, 2024, UBS initiated coverage of Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.49% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Vail Resorts is $202.37/share. The forecasts range from a low of $156.55 to a high of $262.50. The average price target represents an increase of 13.49% from its latest reported closing price of $178.32 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Vail Resorts is 3,296MM, an increase of 14.24%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 11.05, an increase of 117.57% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 974 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vail Resorts. This is an decrease of 22 owner(s) or 2.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MTN is 0.21%, an increase of 11.09%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 14.91% to 57,100K shares. The put/call ratio of MTN is 0.35, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bamco holds 5,185K shares representing 13.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,049K shares , representing an increase of 2.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTN by 7.96% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 3,631K shares representing 9.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,633K shares , representing a decrease of 0.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTN by 9.83% over the last quarter.

BlackRock holds 3,485K shares representing 9.30% ownership of the company.

BGRFX - BARON GROWTH FUND holds 2,000K shares representing 5.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AWSHX - WASHINGTON MUTUAL INVESTORS FUND holds 1,836K shares representing 4.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 478K shares , representing an increase of 73.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTN by 244.56% over the last quarter.

Vail Resorts Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Vail Resorts, Inc., through its subsidiaries, is the leading global mountain resort operator. Vail Resorts' subsidiaries operate 37 world-class destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas, including Vail, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, Keystone and Crested Butte in Colorado; Park City in Utah; Heavenly, Northstar and Kirkwood in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in British Columbia, Canada; Perisher, Falls Creek and Hotham in Australia; Stowe, Mount Snow, Okemo in Vermont; Hunter Mountain in New York; Mount Sunapee, Attitash, Wildcat and Crotched in New Hampshire; Stevens Pass in Washington; Liberty, Roundtop, Whitetail, Jack Frost and Big Boulder in Pennsylvania; Alpine Valley, Boston Mills, Brandywine and Mad River in Ohio; Hidden Valley and Snow Creek in Missouri; Wilmot in Wisconsin; Afton Alps in Minnesota; Mt. Brighton in Michigan; and Paoli Peaks in Indiana. Vail Resorts owns and/or manages a collection of casually elegant hotels under the RockResorts brand, as well as the Grand Teton Lodge Company in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Vail Resorts Development Company is the real estate planning and development subsidiary of Vail Resorts.

