UBS Initiates Coverage of Vail Resorts (LSE:0LK3) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 14, 2024, UBS initiated coverage of Vail Resorts (LSE:0LK3) with a Neutral recommendation.

There are 979 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vail Resorts. This is an decrease of 18 owner(s) or 1.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0LK3 is 0.21%, an increase of 5.93%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.20% to 55,420K shares.

Bamco holds 5,185K shares representing 13.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,049K shares , representing an increase of 2.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0LK3 by 7.96% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 3,631K shares representing 9.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,633K shares , representing a decrease of 0.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0LK3 by 9.83% over the last quarter.

BlackRock holds 3,485K shares representing 9.30% ownership of the company.

BGRFX - BARON GROWTH FUND holds 2,000K shares representing 5.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AWSHX - WASHINGTON MUTUAL INVESTORS FUND holds 1,836K shares representing 4.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 478K shares , representing an increase of 73.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0LK3 by 244.56% over the last quarter.

